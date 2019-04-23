Hasmik Papian performs in Riga on Komitas’ 150th anniversary

World famous Armenian opera diva Hasmik Papian performed at the prestigious Melngalvju Nams in Riga. She was joined at the concert by pianist Armine Grigoryan, Director of the Aram Khachaturian Museum.

The concert organized by the Armenian Embassy in Latvia was dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Komitas and the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

In #Riga prestigious @Melngalvju_nams @armemblit marked 150th Anniversary of #Komitas&memory of #ArmenianGenocide victims with world famous #Armenia/n opera diva Hasmik Papian&director of Aram Khachaturian museum Armine Grigoryan. Amazing performance on special day. @MFAofArmenia pic.twitter.com/fhcCui6Y5W

— Tigran Mkrtchyan (@TMkrtchyan) April 22, 2019

