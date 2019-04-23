Grenke Chess Classic: Armenia’s Aronian draws third game in a raw

Armenian GM Levon Aronian drew his game against Francisco Vallejo Pons of Spain in Round 3 of the Grenke Chess Classic 2019 taking place Karlsruhe, Germany, making his third draw in a row.

The Armenia chess star played draw with Azerbaijani Arkadij Naiditsch and German Georg Meier in the first two rounds of the championship, the National Olympic Committee reports.

The Magnus Carlsen-Viswanathan Anand and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave- Arkadij Naiditsch games also ended in a draw.

Meantime, Russia’s Peter Svidler defeated Georg Meier, and Fabiano Caruana beat 14-year-old German player Vincent Keymer in the third round.

The Armenian GM is set to face Peter Svidler in Round 4 of the championship scheduled for Tuesday.

Aronian won the Grenke Chess Classic in 2017.

