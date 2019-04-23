Delegation from Iraqi Kurdistan hosted at the National Assembly to discuss joint steps in fight against preventing genocides

Deputy at the National Assembly, the representative of the Yazidi community in parliament Rustam Bakoyan met with om Tuesday with the delegation that had arrived from Iraqi Kurdistan.

The guests are in Armenia with the mission to pay their tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, parliament press service reported.

Rustam Bakoyan highlighted the process of the Armenian Genocide recognition and the fight against genocide as a crime. The MP has noted that the genocide is a crime against humanity, and we should fight against it from the lowest levels, without letting hatred and intolerance be established in the societies.

Rustam Bakoyan touched upon the genocide against Yazidis occurred in the state Sinjar of Iraq, urging the members of the delegation to take steps in their turn for excluding the discrimination and intolerance towards Yazidis in Iraq.

The head of the delegation Ramik Ramazan Kadir, who is the mayor of Chamchamal of Kurdistan, talked about the operation Anfal carried out in Iraqi Kurdistan by Samad Hussain in 1988, as a consequence of which 50.000 people were massacred. At the end of the meeting the interlocutors reached an agreement to take joint steps in fight against genocides.

