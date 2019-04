Charles Aznavour square inaugurated in Clichy, France

Charles Aznavour Square has been inaugurated in Clichy commune in France, the Armenian Embassy in France informs in a Facebook post.

The square is dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian attended the event.

