Bloomberg: Why visit Armenia now

Bloomberg’s Benjamin Kemper advises travellers to visit Armenia – a landlocked country of about 3 million people in the Caucasus Mountains, which has a few claims to fame: gold medal chess players, fraught geopolitics, Churchill’s favorite brandy, and the Kardashians, who are proud Armenian Americans.

The author notes that beyond tourism attractions, there are new reasons, like last year’s Velvet Revolution, to visit the country. Besides, new hotels are sprouting up in the capital city of Yerevan, where the restaurant scene is shedding its meat-and-potatoes standards in favor of bolder, spicier flavors.

Finally the Transcaucasian Trail will launch its first group hikes in Dilijan National Park this year.

Among the must see places, the article lists the pagan temple of Garni, the “Wings of Tatev” cable car, the Cascade, the Opera House, the Republic Square, the Echmiadzin Cathedral, the Unesco World Heritage Site of Geghard, the brandy company and the Armenian genocide Memorial.

For the full article click here(https://www.bloomberg.com/news/photo-essays/2019-04-23/armenia-travel-guide-churches-brandy-mountains).

