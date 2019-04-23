Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary to be marked in Ukraine

The Armenian communities of Ukraine have planned and are implementing numerous events on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

An Armenian cross-stone consecration ceremony was held Tuesday in Lutsk. The event brought together local authorities and Armenian community representatives.

Roundtable discussions, thematic exhibitions, memorial evenings, flash mobs, marches, tree planting, screenings of Armenian Genocide films, and several other events will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prayers to commemorate the genocide victims will be offered Wednesday at all Armenian churches in Ukraine.

In addition, banners, billboards, still lights, and some other social information materials on Armenian Genocide have been posted in the streets of Ukrainian cities where there are Armenian communities.

