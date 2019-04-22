Youth rally in Nicosia to mark Armenian Genocide anniversary

The Committee of Memory for the Armenian genocide is organizing a youth rally to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Cyprus Mail reports.

The group will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.

The march will start at from Makarios Avenue, across from the Zena Kanther building. Participants will walk up to Armenia Avenue where they will join the rest of the community members and all will march to the monument of the Armenian genocide in the grounds of the Armenian church. A memorial service will take place there at 7.30pm.

