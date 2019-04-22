‘Singing in Exile’ Film Stars, Aram and Virginia Kerovpyan, to Appear at Abril Bookstore

GLENDALE —Abril Bookstore and Armenian Film Society will present a film screening of “Singing in Exile” «ԵՐԳ ԱՔՍՈՐԵԱԼ» on Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Abril Bookstore. The screening will be followed by a discussion with visiting stars from France, Aram and Virginia Pattie Kerovpyan. The bookstore is located at 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. Admission is $15 for the general public and free for Armenian Film Society members. Tickets available at Abril Bookstore, or online. For more information, call (818) 243-4112.

“Singing in Exile” (2015, 76 min.) is a film by Nathalie Rossetti and Turi Finocchiaro about Aram and Virginia, an Armenian couple from the diaspora, who transmit an ancestral tradition of chant which is in danger of disappearing to a troupe of European actors. During the process of creating a new play, the couple takes the company on a trip to Anatolia where the Armenian civilization has been destroyed. Along the way, the questioning of the actors brings to the forefront the wealth of this culture: the chant becomes a language of creation and sharing, the breath of life.

Aram & Virginia Pattie Kerovpyan

Presented by the Armenian Film Society and Abril Bookstore.

