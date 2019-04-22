Prime minister vows to make IT sector Armenia’s ‘economic leader’

The Armenian government’s vision for the country’s economic development is linked to the IT sector, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today as he met with future economists at the Yerevan State University.

In his public address to students, as well as the faculty of the YSU Department of Economics and Management. the premier underlined the core principle of his team’s economic revolution concept, i.e. – to make Armenia a country of high technologies attracting only highly qualified labor.

The prime minister said their target is to secure the kind of growth that would make the IT companies the top 10 leaders of Armenia’s economy.

”Armenia must pull out of the status of a country with a low-skilled workforce; what proceeds from here is our next chain in sequence – which is linked to education. We need very serious changes in the educational sector, the kind of education capable of ensuring high qualification for Armenia, as well as the students in general. Students must enjoy the status of well-trained and competitive professionals upon completion of university degrees. Research and scientific activity must have a greater share in educational sector,” he added.

Pashinyan also expressed his government’s commitment to pursue the policy of encouraging high salaries through reducing the profit tax (a reform already proposed to the Tax Code of the Republic of Armenia).

”Even in case of really tremendous efforts to bring an equally qualified potential workforce to Armenia will division into layers be inevitable. This is why we have declared agriculture, and the tourism sector a priority to enable the labor force incapable of engaging in IT industries to land jobs in those sectors to secure a proper well-being.”

The method of the economic revolution will be within the logic of our last year’s political revolution, Pashinyan added. ”We are hopeful to develop also the stock market in the near future and invest our efforts towards reaching that end. We are going to also encourage private companies to head towards that objective,” he said.

