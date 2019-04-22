Lithuania hosts concert dedicated to Komitas’ 150th birth anniversary

The Paliesiaus Dvaras historic complex in Lithuania’s Ignalina region hosted a concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas.

The event was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania with support from the Armenian Ministry of Culture.

Addressing the evening, Armenian Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan noted that the concert marks the start of an Armenian culture week in the Baltic States dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Komitas and the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Performing at the event was Armine Grigoryan, Professor at the Yerevan Conservatory. She performed works by Komitas, Aram Khachaturian, Alan Hovhaness and others.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...