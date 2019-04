Assyrians in Armenia

Verin Dvin, a village not too far from Armenia’s capital Yerevan, is home to the largest community of Assyrians in the country. Assyrians are the third largest minority in Armenia. They are descendants of the Assyrians who used to live in Iran, and moved to Armenia during the Russian-Persian War at the beginning of the nineteenth century.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2019/04/22/Assyrians-in-Armenia/359203



Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...