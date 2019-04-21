Easter message from Armenia’s President

President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated everyone in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora on the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He has also congratulated the the friends of the Armenian nation, all Christians who celebrate Easter, and the guests visiting Armenia these days.

“This day is celebrated by the Christian world with a special festiveness and love, especially by our people. In the country, which was the first to make Christianity state religion, Christian faith has been for centuries deeply and strongly embedded in the Armenian soil, Armenian peoples’ minds, and our self-identification,” the President said.

“The meaning and significance of Easter is more than just a church holiday. In a certain way it unites us, inspires and empowers us all, brings forth and renews, makes our faith in our own strength stronger, inspires new hopes for tomorrow,” he added.

According to President Sarkissian, the holiday is also a kind of appeal to be more united and unified, to be more far-sighted, resolute, tolerant, especially now, when the world is full of instability and concerning developments.

“I wish that the hope-inspiring news on Jesus Christ resurrection will light us up and will fill our hearts with new ardor, will call for new and good deeds for Armenia and for our nation,” he concluded.

On Easter Eve President Sarkissian attended a Divine Liturgy at Zoravor Surp Astvatsatsin Church in Yerevan.

