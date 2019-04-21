Armenia’s Honorary Consul: This is the moment for Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Armenia’s Honorary Consul in Fresno, Berj Apkarian believes President Trump is the best chance for the U.S. to finally recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“If we have any chance for this to happen, this is the moment,” he said in an interview with KSEE television.

Apkarian emphasized that President Trump is known for his non-traditional approach in terms of solving sovereign issues, such as moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and proclaiming Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

“He is not there to pay tribute to special interests, and he knows what is the rights thing to do,” he said.

He pointed to some momentum in relationship between the United States and Turkey and Washington’s dismay over purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia.

Apkarian emphasized that changes in relationship could cause major fraction “which could trigger president Trump to do the right thing.”

Armenia’s Honorary Consul does not share the view that some American politicians treat the Armenian Genocide commemoration events as a fundraiser. He added that especially congressional representatives from LA area and Central Valley care about the matter, they are sympathetic and they want the issue to be resolved.

