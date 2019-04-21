Poroshenko: Exit poll results give reason to congratulate Zelensky
Exit polls: Zelensky wins 72.2 percent of votes
Armenia FM: Our faith and solidarity with people of Sri Lanka
Former Armenian official detained in Russia
Armenia’s Honorary Consul: This is the moment for Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide
Artsakh president receives Armenian government delegation
Death toll in Sri Lanka blasts exceeds 200
Ankara court lifts ban on LGBT parades
7 people arrested over Sri Lanka blasts
Armenia PM condoles with Sri Lanka president
New social media and crypto currency trends
Armenia president conveys condolences to Sri Lanka counterpart
Armenia condemns coward attacks in Sri Lanka
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II delivers Easter message
Another two blasts hit Sri Lanka
Artsakh president attends Easter Divine Liturgy
Upper Lars checkpoint on Russia-Georgia border open for passenger cars only
Sri Lanka blasts: Deat toll rises to 160
Polls open for Ukraine’s presidential election runoff
Easter Divine Liturgy in St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan (PHOTO)
At least 50 killed in six blasts that targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka
US girl finds megalodon shark tooth
Elephant crushes 5 to death in India
Four Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK
Armenia President attends Easter Vigil service in Yerevan
Two teenagers arrested in Northern Ireland over journalist’s killing
Expert: Turkey’s possible transfer of S-400 systems to Azerbaijan should worry Iran
Honorary Consul of Estonia kidnapped in Ghana
French investigators find place where Notre-Dame fire broke out
Protesters burning down cars in Paris
Bees living on Notre-Dame cathedral roof miraculously survive fire
Austria reveals amount of damage from anti-Russian sanctions
Armenian President: Resurrection of Jesus Christ unites us, inspires and empowers us all
Robert De Niro calls Trump a “total loser” and “wannabe gangster”
Leopard decapitates 9-month-old baby in India
UN: 220 killed in fighting over Libya’s capital
Libyan interim government adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide
French PM to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony
Turkologist: Tough policy should be pursued with Turkey in terms of Armenian Genocide recognition
Armenia ex-ruling party: Azerbaijan, Russia MFAs work in agreement on Karabakh issue
German armed forces stand to replace INF Treaty
Egypt holding referendum on empowerment of President al-Sisi
Analyst: There are constructive processes in Karabakh conflict settlement talks
Ambassador: US welcomes Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs’ possible meeting in Washington
Schiff honors memory of victims of Armenian Genocide with Burbank community
Chief meteorologist: Snow fell in Armenia’s warmest place (PHOTOS)
Political scientist: Drastic changes in Armenia foreign policy are impossible
Karabakh teen charged with 10-year-old brother’s murder is arrested
PM: There are no untouchable people in Armenia
Armenian Genocide recognition petition to be submitted to Netherlands government
Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire over 250 times past week
Armenia official presidential seat to be named “Republic House”
Seagram heiress faces up to 25 years in prison for founding the Nxivm sex cult
US: Two 14-year-old girls draw up plans to kill 9 people
13 people, including child, killed in Mexico shooting
Analyst: Question of effective work of Armenia government with new structure remains open
CIA accuses Huawei of receiving sponsorship from China
Russia MOD publicizes rare photos of Armenian marshals (PHOTOS)
Turkey to pursue Russia fighter jet technology if US expels Ankara from group that builds 5th-generation F-35s?
Armenian Genocide monument freeway sign downed in California
ECHR to publicize ruling on Ter-Petrosyan v. Armenia on April 25
Trump slams aides who cooperated with Mueller’s investigation
Newspaper: Armenia authorities have major problems in relations with Russia
Georgia national detained at Armenia border
Karabakh teen kills 10-year-old brother under influence of computer game?
Garo Paylan urges Turkish authorities to release Selahattin Demirtaş and Osman Kavala
Trump speaks to Libyan commander Haftar
Iraq to convene summit with representatives of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria
Notre-Dame bishop: “Computer glitch” may have been behind the rapidly spreading blaze
PM Pashinyan on people with disabilities and pensions
Indiana man charged with making threats to shoot Trump
Greek Defense Minister concerned about Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 system
Armenia PM on transitional justice in Armenia
Beijing: New Silk Road will not be a “geopolitical tool”
Armenia’s Pashinyan won’t apologize to customs officer
Armenia PM on possible charge against Serzh Sargsyan and other officials’ cases
Pashinyan considers he fulfilled the “lion’s share” of his promises
Armenia PM: I’m not content with my work and other government officials’ work
Armenia PM answers question about culture and education
Montreal City Hall adopts a resolution on occasion of 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Armenia State Revenue Committee delegation visits Georgia
PM Pashinyan meets with members of Public Council
Armenia sapper injured in Syria is already in Armenia
Turkey arrests suspected UAE spies
Armenia PM answering citizens’ questions on Facebook
Armenian ambassador: Iraq’s Basra only province with deputy of local Armenian community
Former Armenian Deputy PM’s attorneys address Ombudsman
Examination on release of Manvel Grigoryan on bail is over
Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence to Angela Merkel
Armenia parliament speaker-led delegation participated in 49th CIS Interparliamentary Assembly session
Armenia Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends introducing civil defense in school curriculum
Ankara: US has yet to respond to a proposal to set up a technical committee over S-400
Armenia parliament speaker meets Russian Federation Council speaker
MP: Bright Armenia party will vote against Gegham Gevorgyan’s candidacy
Sharmazanov on Armenia PM’s pledge to return Artsakh to negotiating table
Iran intelligence forces expose 290 CIA spies
Armenian church of Istanbul receives 24 mln Lira compensation from municipality
Armenian MP on charge against former State Oversight Service head
Russia Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
