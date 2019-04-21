Armenia FM: Our faith and solidarity with people of Sri Lanka

Poroshenko: Exit poll results give reason to congratulate Zelensky

Exit polls: Zelensky wins 72.2 percent of votes

Armenia FM: Our faith and solidarity with people of Sri Lanka

Former Armenian official detained in Russia

Armenia’s Honorary Consul: This is the moment for Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide

Artsakh president receives Armenian government delegation

Death toll in Sri Lanka blasts exceeds 200

Ankara court lifts ban on LGBT parades

7 people arrested over Sri Lanka blasts

Armenia PM condoles with Sri Lanka president

New social media and crypto currency trends

Armenia president conveys condolences to Sri Lanka counterpart

Armenia condemns coward attacks in Sri Lanka

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II ​delivers Easter message

Another two blasts hit Sri Lanka

Artsakh president attends Easter Divine Liturgy

Upper Lars checkpoint on Russia-Georgia border open for passenger cars only

Sri Lanka blasts: Deat toll rises to 160

Polls open for Ukraine’s presidential election runoff

Easter Divine Liturgy in St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan (PHOTO)

At least 50 killed in six blasts that targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka

US girl finds megalodon shark tooth

Elephant crushes 5 to death in India

Four Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK

Armenia President attends Easter Vigil service in Yerevan

Two teenagers arrested in Northern Ireland over journalist’s killing

Expert: Turkey’s possible transfer of S-400 systems to Azerbaijan should worry Iran

Honorary Consul of Estonia kidnapped in Ghana

French investigators find place where Notre-Dame fire broke out

Protesters burning down cars in Paris

Bees living on Notre-Dame cathedral roof miraculously survive fire

Austria reveals amount of damage from anti-Russian sanctions

Armenian President: Resurrection of Jesus Christ unites us, inspires and empowers us all

Robert De Niro calls Trump a “total loser” and “wannabe gangster”

Leopard decapitates 9-month-old baby in India

UN: 220 killed in fighting over Libya’s capital

Libyan interim government adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide

French PM to attend Armenian Genocide commemoration ceremony

Turkologist: Tough policy should be pursued with Turkey in terms of Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenia ex-ruling party: Azerbaijan, Russia MFAs work in agreement on Karabakh issue

German armed forces stand to replace INF Treaty

Egypt holding referendum on empowerment of President al-Sisi

Analyst: There are constructive processes in Karabakh conflict settlement talks

Ambassador: US welcomes Azerbaijan, Armenia FMs’ possible meeting in Washington

Schiff honors memory of victims of Armenian Genocide with Burbank community

Chief meteorologist: Snow fell in Armenia’s warmest place (PHOTOS)

Political scientist: Drastic changes in Armenia foreign policy are impossible

Karabakh teen charged with 10-year-old brother’s murder is arrested

PM: There are no untouchable people in Armenia

Armenian Genocide recognition petition to be submitted to Netherlands government

Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire over 250 times past week

Armenia official presidential seat to be named “Republic House”

Seagram heiress faces up to 25 years in prison for founding the Nxivm sex cult

US: Two 14-year-old girls draw up plans to kill 9 people

13 people, including child, killed in Mexico shooting

Analyst: Question of effective work of Armenia government with new structure remains open

CIA accuses Huawei of receiving sponsorship from China

Russia MOD publicizes rare photos of Armenian marshals (PHOTOS)

Turkey to pursue Russia fighter jet technology if US expels Ankara from group that builds 5th-generation F-35s?

Armenian Genocide monument freeway sign downed in California

ECHR to publicize ruling on Ter-Petrosyan v. Armenia on April 25

Trump slams aides who cooperated with Mueller’s investigation

Newspaper: Armenia authorities have major problems in relations with Russia

Georgia national detained at Armenia border

Karabakh teen kills 10-year-old brother under influence of computer game?

Garo Paylan urges Turkish authorities to release Selahattin Demirtaş and Osman Kavala

Trump speaks to Libyan commander Haftar

Iraq to convene summit with representatives of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria

Notre-Dame bishop: “Computer glitch” may have been behind the rapidly spreading blaze

PM Pashinyan on people with disabilities and pensions

Indiana man charged with making threats to shoot Trump

Greek Defense Minister concerned about Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 system

Armenia PM on transitional justice in Armenia

Beijing: New Silk Road will not be a “geopolitical tool”

Armenia’s Pashinyan won’t apologize to customs officer

Armenia PM on possible charge against Serzh Sargsyan and other officials’ cases

Pashinyan considers he fulfilled the “lion’s share” of his promises

Armenia PM: I’m not content with my work and other government officials’ work

Armenia PM answers question about culture and education

Montreal City Hall adopts a resolution on occasion of 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Armenia State Revenue Committee delegation visits Georgia

PM Pashinyan meets with members of Public Council

Armenia sapper injured in Syria is already in Armenia

Turkey arrests suspected UAE spies

Armenia PM answering citizens’ questions on Facebook

Armenian ambassador: Iraq’s Basra only province with deputy of local Armenian community

NEWS.am breaking news: 19.04.2019

Former Armenian Deputy PM’s attorneys address Ombudsman

Examination on release of Manvel Grigoryan on bail is over

Armenia PM sends telegram of condolence to Angela Merkel

Armenia parliament speaker-led delegation participated in 49th CIS Interparliamentary Assembly session

Armenia Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends introducing civil defense in school curriculum

Ankara: US has yet to respond to a proposal to set up a technical committee over S-400

Armenia parliament speaker meets Russian Federation Council speaker

MP: Bright Armenia party will vote against Gegham Gevorgyan’s candidacy

Sharmazanov on Armenia PM’s pledge to return Artsakh to negotiating table

Iran intelligence forces expose 290 CIA spies

Armenian church of Istanbul receives 24 mln Lira compensation from municipality

Armenian MP on charge against former State Oversight Service head

Russia Ambassador to Armenia visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...