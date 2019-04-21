Armenia condemns deadly Sri Lanka attacks

Armenia has condemned the attacks targeting Sri Lanka churches and hotels that have claimed over 100 lives.

“We are overwhelmed with terrifying reports coming from Sri Lanka. Hundreds of innocent souls were ruthlessly massacred on this Holiest of the days,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“We stand in condemnation of these cowardly attacks, sending our deepest sympathies to the relatives of victims and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the Ministry said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan described the mass murders and chaos as “the very violation of the message of Love on the Glorious Day of Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Our faith and solidarity with the people and the Government of Sri Lanka is as strong as ever. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the Foreign Minister said.

— Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) April 21, 2019

The Foreign Ministry is working to find out whether there are Armenian nationals or ethnic Armenians among the casualties.

