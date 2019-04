Montebello Armenian Genocide Monument sign downed

Тhe sign directing drivers to the Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument has been downed, Asbarez reports.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

This manifestation of probable vandalism comes on the eve of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, when Los Angeles area Armenians visit the Montebello Monument site and lay wreaths in memory of their ancestors that fell victim to the Genocide perpetrated by Ottoman Turkey.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...