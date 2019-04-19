PoliTalks with Varoujan Avedikian

A conversation between PoliTalks host Eric Hacopian and business consultant and attorney Varoujan Avedikian about Armenia’s business and regulatory system and the expansion of business opportunities for international businesses in the Armenian and EEU market.

Varoujan Avedikian is a Managing Partner at TK & Partners, a business consulting firm, and the former Head of the Legal Department of Armenia’s Central Bank. Avedikian studied public administration at Harvard University, financial and banking law at Boston University and the University of Leicester.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...