Anna Hakobyan Met With Outstanding Representatives of the Armenian Community in New York

Armenian Prime Minister’s wife, Anna Hakobyan, chair-person of the board of Trustees of “My Step” and “City of Smiles” charitable foundations, met with over thirty Armenian women active in the Armenian community in New York, on the initiative of AGBU in New York, on April 13.

Anna Hakobyan noted that she was delighted to accept the offer and she would like to present not only the foundation projects but also the impressions of her visit to the United States. She stressed that the visit was very important and successful.

