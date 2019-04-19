AGMI to host temporary exhibition on “150 year-old witnesses of the Armenian Genocide”

A temporary exhibition titled “150 year-old witnesses of the Armenian Genocide: Komitas Vardapet and Hovannes Tumanyan” will open at the Armenian Genocide Memorial Institute on April 23.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 150th anniversaries of two great Armenian intellectuals – Komitas Vardapet and Hovannes Toumanyan. The aim of the exhibition is to publicize their ties with the history of the Armenian Genocide.

The exhibition has two main directions: on one hand friendly and creative relationship of the two geniuses is illustrated, and on the other hand, the impact of the Armenian Genocide and its tragic consequences on them.

The bilingual (Armenian, English) exhibition consisting of eight panels includes original materials from the collections of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, as well as materials and photos from various archives and museums in Armenia.

For the first time an excerpt from video testimony of Aghavni Mkrtchyan, a genocide survivor from Bitlis, on the relief work of Hovhannes Toumanyan in 1915 in Echmadzin among the Armenian refugees will be shown.

Wead-beads of unique importance made by Varteres Atanesyan, one of the Armenian intellectuals exiled to Chankere on April 11/24, 1915, will be presented among the original materials.

The wead-beads were made on the way to Chankere. The names of 99 exiled Armenian intellectuals are engraved on the beads: the name of Komitas Vardapet is carved on the first grain.

