President of Artsakh Receives Delegation Led by Chairman of Pan-Armenian Games’ World Committee

On 18 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Pan-Armenian Games’ World Committee led by its chairman Ishkhan Zakaryan.

Issues related to the organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games to be held in Artsakh in the current year were on the discussion agenda.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials partook at the meeting.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/70310/president-of-artsakh-receives-delegation-led-by-chairman-of-pan-armenian-games-world-committee.html

