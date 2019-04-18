Armenian team record second straight victory at World Senior Team Championships 2019

The Armenian veteran chess team has won in the second round of the World Senior Team Championships 2019 underway in Greece.

As the chess federation reports, our team defeated Austria by 3.5-0.5 with Artashes Minasyan, Karen Movsisyan and Arshak Petrosyan winning their games. The leader of the team Rafayel Vahanyan played draw . After two rounds played, the tournament is topped by six teams with equal number of points. In the third round the Armenian team will face Israel.

To note, the Championship is an annual chess tournament established in 1991 by FIDE and is held in 50+ and 65+ age groups.

