Venue of Armenian Genocide victims Requiem Mass changed after Notre-Dame fire

In the wake of the fire that broke out at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris, the Requiem Mass commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide will be served at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Lebanon in Paris (Cathédrale Notre-Dame-du-Liban de Paris). This is what Treasurer of the Prelacy of the Armenian Diocese of France in Paris Hampartsoum Talatinian told Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that the decision was made during an assembly held yesterday.

“Since 1979, the Requiem Mass commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide has been served at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris. This year was going to be the 40th Requiem Mass at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Paris, but due to the fire, it was decided to serve the Requiem Mass in another church, that is, the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Lebanon located in the 5th district of Paris,” he stated.

According to the representative of the Prelacy, the date of the Requiem Mass remains unchanged (the Requiem Mass will take place on 22 April at 15:30).

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...