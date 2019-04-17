US Congressmen visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN.- A delegation of US congressmen visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Members of the delegation laid flowers at the eternal flame, then examined the exposition in the Armenian Genocide Museum.

Earlier it was noted that the delegation includes Congressman David Price (D-North Carolina), Congressman Vern Buchanan (R-Florida), Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-Nevada), Congressman Michael Conaway (R-Texas), Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia), Congressman Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska), Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-California), and Congresswoman Terri Sewell (D-Alabama).

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to identify potential opportunities for impactful engagement by HDP with the Armenian National Assembly. The House Democracy Partnership (HDP) is a bipartisan commission of the United States House of Representatives that is dedicated to promoting responsive, effective government and strengthening democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies through peer-to-peer cooperation.

