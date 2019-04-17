U.S. Congressional delegation meets Garegin II in Etchmiatsin

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Church leader Catholicos Garegin II has hosted on April 17th at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin the visiting U.S. Congressional delegation. The delegation of the American lawmakers was accompanied by Armenian MPs Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Gayane Abrahamyan and United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

The Catholicos welcomed the visit of the US Congressmen and praised the US support in various sectors to Armenia since the latter’s independence, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin said in a press release.

In particular, Garegin II attached importance to the US’s efforts as a OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing country for the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict.

During the meeting the sides also talked about the challenges and difficulties facing the country, as well as the paths of overcoming them.

The sides also discussed the Armenian Apostolic Church’s mission in the life of the Armenian people and strengthening of spiritual-moral values in the society.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

