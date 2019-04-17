U.C. Berkeley to host conference about Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Studies department of the University of California, Berkeley will be hosting an international conference about the Armenian Genocide on April 20, Asbarez reported.

The unusually broad focus of this conference aims at assessing various historiographical aspects of the Armenian Genocide and its aftermath. The conference will also deal with the ideological, political, and cultural continuities and discontinuities from the period of the Committee of Union and Progress to the present, insofar as they shed light on the Armenian Genocide and its denial by the Turkish State.

