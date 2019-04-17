Turkish workshop discusses the safety at Armenian nuclear power plant

A workshop n the eastern province of Igdir started on Tuesday on the Armenian Metsamor nuclear power plant that is located close to the Turkish border. As the local sources report, the staff of local emergency authorities attended the workshop on radioactive emergency focused on the plant, which Turkey has repeatedly described as dangerous.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Bulent Zegem, provincial director for the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), said they would organize an exercise in June with the participation of AFAD teams from other cities. Associate professor Sertan Yeşil, an atomic energy engineer from the Turkish Atomic Energy Agency (TAEK) said they would assess radiation leaks from the plant and inform local authorities about monitoring radioactivity and taking samples in the three-day workshop.

To remind, Metsamor is Armenia’s only nuclear power plant and produces more than a third of the country’s electricity. Turkey has urged Armenia to shut down the plant due to imminent danger the outdated plant posed to Turkey. However, the experts working under the aegis of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found an adequate safety at the nuclear plant and recommended specific measures which they said would further boost its operational safety.

