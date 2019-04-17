PM rules out political persecutions against news media | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rules out that any mass media representative can be subjected to political persecution in Armenia.

The PM was speaking in parliament today in response to opposition MP Edmon Marukyan’s question.

“I rule out that any news media in the Republic of Armenia can be subjected to political persecution,” the PM said.

Marukyan raised a question about an incident concerning the GALA TV of Shirak province. The PM said he will examine the case and give a response.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

