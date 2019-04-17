PM Pashinyan congratulates Yazidi community of Armenia on Malake Taus

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message to the Yazidi community of Armenia on their New Year – Malake Taus, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.
The message runs as follows:
“Dear representatives of the Yazidi community of Armenia,
I cordially congratulate you on the New Year, Malake Taus.
The sincere friendship of the Armenian and Yazidi peoples has a history of centuries. Living side by side and sharing happiness and sorrows, we have gained an experience of cooperation, creative work and joint struggle against common challenges.
Malake Taus symbolizes a new hope and the spring revival, so I wish peace, harmony and new achievements in the New Year to the benefit and prosperity of our Armenian and Yazidi compatriots”.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
