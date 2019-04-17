Kim Kardashian West and family attend opening of UCLA center named after her late father Robert

By CASSIE CARPENTER

Kim Kardashian West proudly attended the grand opening of UCLA’s Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health (named after her late father) in LA on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old mother-of-three was 22 when the LA businessman died age 59 from the disease in 2003.

‘We have been planning this for a year now. My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention,’ the KKW Beauty CEO – who boasts 224.8M followers – wrote.

‘We just did the ribbon cutting. We’re going to take a picture with all the doctors and everyone that will be helping and educating everyone. We’re all here. My whole dad’s side of the family came to support.’

Also honoring the fallen Kardashian patriarch were his ex-wife #2 Kris Jenner (whom he divorced in 1991) and his daughter Khloé.

The new UCLA wing will provide resources for research, patient care, and education/training for the study and treatment of esophageal and motility issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kim took a test on American Tort law -which covers civil wrongs – in her four-year effort to pass the California State Bar.

Kardashian only announced Monday that she was pursuing a law degree under the guidance of Van Jones, Jessica Jackson, and Erin Haney on nights and weekends.

‘It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law,” which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers,’ the Marymount High School grad admitted.

‘I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case.

‘One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals.’

