French-Armenians ‘will have their contribution’ to Notre Dame Cathedral rebuilding

The Armenian community in France is committed to assist in the rebuilding of the Notre Dame Cathedral that suffered heavy damages in the recent fire, says the president of the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations in France (CCAF).

”We will certainly have our contribution to the rebuilding of the Notre Dame Cathedral,” Murad Papazyan told Tert.am on Wednesday.

He said that they haven’t yet considered the issue with the French authorities but promised to bring it to their attention on the April 24 Genocide Commemoration Day . ”We will have an initiative in the context of April 24. We are planning to propose our initiative [at a public event near] the Komitas statue; later the same day, we will hold joint discussions. Also, we are planning to head from the Komitas Museum to Turkish Embassy to France,” he added.

