Armenian team starts with victory at World Senior Team Championships 2019

19:29 17/04/2019 Armenia

World Senior Team Championships 2019 kicked off in Greece on April 15 with Armenian team participating at the tournament. The Championship is an annual chess tournament established in 1991 by FIDE and is held in 50+ and 65+ age groups.

As the Armenian Chess Federation reports, our team is participating at the 50+ age group, consisting pf chess legends such as Rafayel Vahanyan, Artashes Minasyan, WORLD and European Senior Champion, GM Karen Movsisyan, head coach of the Armenian national team Arshak Petrosyan and International master Norayr Qalantaryan.

In the first round the Armenian team defeated Ireland and will face the Austrian veterans today.

