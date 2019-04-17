ANCA and State Department Talk US-Armenia Ties and Artsakh Peace Talks

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) recently held a constructive discussion regarding Armenian American policy priorities with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent. During an April 10 meeting at the US Department of State, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, ANCA Programs Director Tereza Yerimyan and ANCA Eastern U.S. Executive Director Aram Balia raised a number of issues, including:

The talks were part of a two-day series of Congressional and State Department meetings timed with the annual Capitol Hill commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, held at the historic Hart Senate Office building on April 9. Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders and supporters emphasized the importance of swift passage of newly introduced Senate and Armenian Genocide legislation (H.Res.396 and S.Res.150), which call for a permanent US policy of proper Armenian Genocide remembrance and recognition, ending US complicity in Turkey’s denial of that crime and, promoting broad-based public Armenian Genocide education to prevent future atrocities.

