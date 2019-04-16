US Congressional delegation to visit Armenia

US Congressional delegation will travel to Armenia April 17-19, Press Service of the Armenian National Assembly reports.

The delegation willcomprise David Price (D-North Carolina), Vern Buchanan (R-Florida), Dina Titus (D-Nevada), Michael Conaway (R-Texas), Gerry Connolly (D-Virginia), Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska), Barbara Lee (D-California) and Terri Sewell (D-Alabama).

The delegation will meet with representatives of the legislative and executive authorities, civil society, media and NGOs.

The Members of Congress will have a session with students of the American University of Armenia (AUA), and will visit Etchmiadzin and the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

All of the delegates are members of the House Democracy Partnership (HDP), a bipartisan commission of the US House of Representatives dedicated to promoting responsive, effective government and strengthening democratic institutions by assisting legislatures in emerging democracies through peer-to-peer cooperation.

The visit aims to identify potential opportunities of cooperation with the Armenian National Assembly.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...