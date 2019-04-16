Stratfor Names Artsakh De-Facto Independent State

The US-based independent think tank Stratfor has named Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) a de factoindependent country in a recently published extensive study covering states with partial recognition or no recognition at all, ”Tert.am” reports.

It cites the United Nations’ established criteria for an independent country, noting that 193 out of the 195 states falling under the definition are among the organization’s member states. The other two countries are the Vatican City and Palestine which, however, enjoy the status of observer members.

Apart from Artsakh, Transnistria and Somaliland are listed among the de facto independent countries.

”The three places most often considered de facto independent countries despite having no recognition from UN members are Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Transnistria and Somaliland. And since 2014 there have been three more contenders for the list, questionable because they’re located in active war zones and have only limited government structures: The so-called “Islamic State” is almost out of the running now that it’s lost most of its territory in Syria and Iraq, but the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, which claim independence from Ukraine, don’t seem to be going anywhere,» : The so-called “Islamic State” is almost out of the running now that it’s lost most of its territory in Syria and Iraq, but the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, which claim independence from Ukraine, don’t seem to be going anywhere,” reads part of the report.

The full analysis is available here.

