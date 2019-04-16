PM Pashinyan expresses sympathy to France over Notre Dame inferno

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tweeted words of sympathy to the people of France as the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was ablaze.

“It is extremely saddening to see such images of the Notre Dame Cathedral. Armenia shares the emotions of France,” Pashinyan tweeted around midnight April 15.

The massive fire was eventually put out by around 400 firefighters.

President Emmanuel Macron was personally at the scene. He vowed to rebuilt the iconic landmark.

Prosecutors have ruled out foul play and are treating the incident as an accident related to ongoing renovation works at the cathedral.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/971410/

