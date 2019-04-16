More than 10,000 sq.m. cleared by Armenian de-miners in Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Landmine clearing personnel of the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise are resuming operations in Syria after few days of training and technical terrain explorations.

Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise spokesperson Nazeli Elbakyan told ARMENPRESS they are maintaining daily contact with the group’s commander Ara Martirosyan.

“According to him, they come across both anti-tank and anti-personnel landmines, IEDs aren’t few either. Landmine clearing works are carried out in compliance with international standards,” Elbakyan said.

She said the Armenian group has cleared more than 10,000 square meters of territory.

The humanitarian de-miners and medics arrived in Aleppo in early February.

Ara Martirosyan, chief inspector of the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise, has been appointed as the mission’s new commander in early April after the previous chief sustained injuries when a landmine exploded.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/971421/

