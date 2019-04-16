Armenia’s religious leader expresses support to the Catholic Church

Armenia’s religious leader has expressed support to the people of France and the Catholic Church in the wake of the fire that partially destroyed the medieval cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris.

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, said “Notre Dame de Paris is one of the ancient testimonies of the Christian faith, and with its historic mission, nowadays stands as an important symbol of our very dear friend, France.”

“Our prayers and our support to all French people and to the Catholic Church, our sister church,” His Holiness said.

Firefighters managed to save the main stone structure of he medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

