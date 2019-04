Armenian FM visits Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

On a working visit to France, Armenia’s Foreign Minister visited the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

Major fire ravaged the 850-year-old cathedral’s roof and caused its spire to collapse. The cause of the blaze is unclear.

A number of companies and business tycoons have so far pledged about €700m between them to help with reconstruction efforts, Le Monde newspaper reports.

https://armradio.am/en/10903

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...