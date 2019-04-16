Armenia, Iran strengthen customs cooperation

Armenia and Iran have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on customs cooperation. Under the document, the customs services of the two countries will exchange information on the value of goods and vehicles transported through the shared border.

The MoU was signed within the framework of the visit of the President of the Armenian Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan to Iran.

The cooperation will enable to effectively organize customs control over the goods crossing the border. The exchange of information will make it easier to reveal the violations of customs rules and solve existing issues more efficiently.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...