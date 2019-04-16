Armenia ambassador to Germany attends event dedicated to Armenian Genocide martyrs

YEREVAN. – An annual prayer of peace in memory of Armenian Genocide victims and martyrs was held Monday at a church in Leipzig, Germany.

Armenian Ambassador Ashot Smbatyan delivered remarks at the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenian and German spiritual music also was performed during this memorial evening, which came to a close with a prayer for the victims and martyrs of Armenian Genocide.

Spiritual and cultural figures, as well as representatives of the major German media outlets and of the Armenian community were among the many who attended this event.

https://news.am/eng/news/507440.html

