Armenia ambassador discusses Armenian Genocide issue with Iraqi religious leaders

Armenia’s ambassador to Iraq Hrachya Poladyan received the head of religious national council of Iraq Shaykh Yousif Al-Nasri, members of the committee on coexistence and social peace as well as the accompanying delegation of clerics.

During the meeting, the Muslim spiritual leaders presented works aimed at strengthening the cooperation of national and religious minorities in Iraq, while noting the invaluable role of the Armenian community and the Iraqi diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church on the matter.

The interlocutors also discussed issues related to the Armenian Genocide. Shaykh Yousif Al-Nasri condemned inhuman crime committed in the Ottoman Empire and emphasized that the current Turkish authorities should apologize to the Armenian people for what has happened.

At the end of the meeting, the spiritual leaders conveyed their greetings and good wishes to the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

https://news.am/eng/news/507426.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...