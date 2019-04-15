Yerevan Puppet Theater wins award at int’l festival in Poland

In these days the Yerevan State Puppet Theatre is taking part in the 6th International Festival of Ukrainian Theatre Wschod-Zachod (East-West) in Kraków, Poland.

The theater’s performance titled Witch has won the jury’s special prize at the festival, the theater said in a Facebook post.

Also, director of the performance Samson Movsesyan has received a special medal for his “contribution to the Ukrainian culture.”

Organizers have invited the Puppet Theater to take part in the next 7th edition of the international festival in 2020.

Witch is based on a story by famous Russian author Nikolay Gogol.

