Sydney Armenians will march for Genocide justice on April 28

PanARMENIAN.Net – Sydney Armenians will lead a March for Justice on Sunday April 28, in honour of their 1.5 million ancestors who were massacred during the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

“This is the annual opportunity for Armenian-Australians of Sydney, most of us direct descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, to show that their sacrifices were not in vain,” said a Statement from the Organising Committee.

“We continue to march and to demand recognition, to demand justice – even though we are 14,000kms from where the Ottoman death marches were meant to put an end to the Armenian race.”

Over two thousand descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide will begin the March for Justice at Sydney’s Hyde Park, continuing along Macquarie Street – past St. Mary’s Cathedral, Martin Place and the NSW Parliament – before concluding with a Special Program at First Fleet Park in the busy Circular Quay.

Buses have been organised from six locations – in Ryde, Willoughby, Chatswood, Smithfield, Wentworthville and Lidcombe.

The March for Justice will be led by the Homenetmen Scouts Marching Band, community leaders and clergy, as well as members from Armenian-Australian youth, relief, sporting, scouting, cultural and political organisations, as well as students of Armenian schools and university associations.

