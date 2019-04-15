 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Minsk Group mediators join meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs in Moscow

2019-04-15

The Moscow meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Elmar Mammadyarov and Sergey Lavrov continues with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office Anjey Kasprzik, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

Earlier on Monday, the Armenian foreign policy chief held a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart, Naghdalyan said.

This is the first meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs after the Pashinyan-Aliyev talks held in Vienna on 29 March.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/04/15/Minsk-Group-mediator-FM-meeting/2100704

Yayımlanan kategori: English ve Haber

İlk yorum yapan siz olun

Bir Cevap Yazın

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: