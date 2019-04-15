Minsk Group mediators join meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs in Moscow

The Moscow meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Elmar Mammadyarov and Sergey Lavrov continues with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson in Office Anjey Kasprzik, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.
Earlier on Monday, the Armenian foreign policy chief held a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart, Naghdalyan said.
This is the first meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs after the Pashinyan-Aliyev talks held in Vienna on 29 March.
