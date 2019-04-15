Armenian genocide issue to be included in Syrian history textbooks

The Armenian Genocide issue will be included in Syrian history textbooks in 2019-2020 academic year, Hayern Aysor reports.

The decision has been approved by the National Center for Educational Programs Development.

The efforts were spearheaded by historian Nora Arisyan, member of the Syrian Parliament.

Back in September 2017, she raised the issue in the Syrian Parliament.

The textbooks will now refer to the arbitrary policy of the Turkish Union and Progress Party against minorities, as well as the forced deportation of Armenians to Syria in 1915.

The books will also present the issue of preservation of the Armenian cultural legacy in Syria, as well as the contribution of Syrian Armenians to various aspects of public life.

