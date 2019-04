Weightlifting: Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named Champion of Europe

Simon Martirosyan of Armenia won the champion’s title in the European Weightlifting Championship in Batumi, Georgia.

The world champion, 22, qualified for the final match after earning a small gold medal in a snatch exercise where he secured a 192kg result.

The Saturday competitions featured sportsmen in the 109kg, weight class where Martirosyan was Armenia’s only representative.

The sportsman won a gold with a total result of 427 kg.

