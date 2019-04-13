Christians back to the restored Armenian church in Aleppo

Hundreds of Christian return to the Church of the Dormition of Our Lady in Syria’s Aleppo after its renovation, Ria Novosti news agency reported.

Established in the 14th century, it is among the oldest active Armenian churches in Aleppo, a northern Syria that was severely damaged during fighting between rebels and government forces in 2015. The main entrance, the facade of the church, its bell tower and its courtyards were renovated over the past year.

The church opened its doors for worshippers on March 30 with a mass offered by His Holiness Catholicos of Cilicia Aram I who performed also the re-consecration of the church.

“We are happy for the opportunity to return and attend the church after years-long war. We felt the victory has come and the church turned a meeting point for the Armenians residing in the city. This is a great happiness,” one of the worshipers told the agency.

