Almost 1,500 Syrians return home from Jordan, Lebanon over past 24 hours

Almost 1,500 Syrian refugees returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

“Over the past day, a total of 1,472 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 384 people ([including] 115 women and 196 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,088 people ([including] 326 women and 555 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP,” the center said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, 53 internally displaced Syrians returned to their homes over the given period, the center added.

