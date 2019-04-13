Aleppo Christians returning to renovated Forty Martyrs Cathedral

Christians in Aleppo are actively returning to the renovated Forty Martyrs Cathedral which was heavily damaged in Islamic State attacks in 2015, RIA Novosti reports.

“We are very happy to be back here, as we hadn’t long visited the place because of the war,” an Armenian parishioner, Zvart Sargis, told reporters at the reopening ceremony.

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I anointed the cathedral in late March. The place of worship, dating from the 15th century, is considered one of the oldest churches of Aleppo. It is under the ownership of the Armenian Diocese of Beroea, the second largest diocese of the catholicosate.

The repairs began last spring, attracting donations by an estimated 150,000 local Armenians who brought their invaluable contribution to the rebuilding of the cathedral.

