Salome Zurabishvili to meet with Georgian-Armenians on national language day

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will be visiting the Armenian-populated region of Samtskhe-Javakheti between April 13 and 14 to join events celebrating the Mother Language Day.

In a festive ceremony, the president will unveil a special wall decorated with the Armenian alphabet, as well as deliver an address to the local Armenians, the Public Television of Georgia reports, citing the presidential press office.

Zurabishvili is also expected to confer awards upon school students with high academic performance and name the winning participants of a contest.

As part of an initiative aimed at empowering regions and boosting domestic manufacturing, the president will later visit several companies in the region and meet with the entrepreneurs involved in the government-funded program Make in Georgia.

Zurabishvili will have a meeting also with the local residents.

